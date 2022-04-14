Pakistan still trying to disrupt peace in J&K but army on guard: Lt Gen Manjinder Singh
The General Officer Commanding of the Nagrota-based White Knight Corps, Lt Gen Manjinder Singh on Wednesday said that Pakistan was still trying to disrupt peace in Jammu and Kashmir but the Army was on guard.
Responding to media queries in Rajouri where the Army celebrated Rajouri Day, the general officer refused to comment on the internal situation of Pakistan where Supreme Court had to intervene for the change of guard, the General officer, however, said that the Army was vigilant on the 744-km-long Line of Control (LoC).
“Pakistan’s internal situation and LoC are two different things and I would not like to comment on their internal affairs. The LoC is a duty to guard by the army and we are fully in control of ensuring that no infiltration takes place on the LoC and we do not get impacted by internal situation in Pakistan”, he said.
On recent grenade attacks in Udhampur and Rajouri’s Koteranka, he said, “wherever peace and development get restored, the enemy doesn’t like it and doesn’t feel happy and therefore the enemy tries to disrupt peace and indulges in such act of cowardice”.
“But such sporadic incidents of giving away grenades to someone for throwing it are acts of cowardice. Not much courage is required but if we work as a cohesive unit the enemy will not succeed in its designs. And, those misguided friends will also come back into the mainstream,” he added.
To another query, he said, “Pakistan is still trying to disrupt peace in J&K and will activate its camps on their side of the LoC but we are on guard and we are working on it”.
General Singh said that number of terrorists in launch pads on Pakistan’s side of the LoC was always an assessment.
“None sees them (terrorists) physically. The figures are based on inputs of agencies and they keep changing but I can say that their number has not reached an alarming situation,” he added.
The 16 Corps commander said that drone activities by Pakistan were more on the 198 km long international border than LoC.
“The BSF is dealing with the challenge befittingly,” he said.
Earlier, Lt Gen Manjinder Singh, accompanied by Maj Gen Rajeev Puri, GOC, Ace of Spades Division, dignitaries from civil administration and the people of Rajouri paid tributes to the heroes of Rajouri on the occasion of “Rajouri Day”.
Brig NV Nanjundeshwara, Station Commander, Rajouri, DS Sandhu, DIG BSF, Vikas Kundal, Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri as well as other civil and military officials also paid tributes to the bravehearts.
-
Srinagar airport records another milestone, witnesses 102 flights in a day
The Srinagar International Airport crossed another milestone by recording the highest ever 102 to and fro daily flights as well as the highest footfall of 15,199 daily passengers early this week. Officials said that the airport is witnessing an increasing number of passengers this spring season. Arrivals: 7,305 passengers on 51 flights. Departures: 7,894 passengers on 51 flights. Total: 15,199 passengers on 102 flights,” the Srinagar airport said.
-
80 more Delhi public buses to improve rural links: Govt
The number of public buses in Delhi rose to 7031, the highest for the city so far, with transport minister Kailash Gahlot inducting 80 low-floor air-conditioned CNG buses under the Delhi government's cluster scheme. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted on the occasion and reiterated his government's commitment to strengthen the public transport system in the city. Transport minister Kailash Gahlot said the number of public buses in Delhi has crossed 7,000.
-
Rain ends dry spell in Kashmir
Most of Kashmir on Wednesday received heavy to moderate rainfall ending the dry spell. The month of March and the first week of April witnessed a complete dry spell resulting in a significant increase in day and night temperatures across Kashmir. However, the fresh rains have led to a drop in both day and night temperatures. Some upper reaches also witnessed light snowfall. Kokernag, in south Kashmir, had 1.2 mm of rainfall.
-
18 BJP leaders join AAP in Himachal
As many as 18 BJP leaders joined Aam Aadmi Party in Himachal on Wednesday. They joined the party in the presence of Delhi cabinet minister and Himachal Pradesh's election In-charge Satyendar Jain and state in-charge Durgesh Pathak The prominent names include a juggernaut of senior BJP leaders, including Harmal Dhiman, who a national executive member of BJP's Scheduled Caste wing and former vice-president of state SC Cell.
-
Panjab University: Golden chance exam for students in May
Panjab University has decided to hold a golden chance examination for students of all undergraduate courses from 2014 onwards and postgraduate courses from 2015 onwards. The examination will be held in May in physical mode. The examination fees will be ₹10,000 for postgraduate students and ₹5,000 for undergraduate students. The candidate will have to appear for the golden chance exam as per the syllabus of 2021-2022 session.
