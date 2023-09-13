Pakistan trying to send terrorists to disrupt peace in J&K: Northern Command chief

Northern Army commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi on Wednesday said that Pakistan was trying hard to push foreign terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir to disrupt peace and stall progress in the region.

Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi (HT File Photo)

Fielding media queries on the last day of North Tech Symposium at IIT Jammu, he said, “Pakistan is trying hard to send foreign terrorists to disrupt internal situation and stall progress in J&K. If you see the figures, 1.88 crore tourists visited J&K in 2022 and this year, we are expecting 2.25 crore tourists. To disrupt internal situation, Pakistan is trying everything but we will not allow it to succeed in its nefarious designs.”

On Rajouri encounter, General Dwivedi said, “In Rajouri and Poonch regions, we try to eliminate terrorists on the Line of Control itself but some come via Punjab and Nepal by road. We have done good action in Rajouri encounter where one of our jawans laid down his life”.

“The greatest thing among us is that be it a human or an animal, we have a sense of belongingness. That’s why Kent gave her best to protect her handler. She first attacked the terrorist,” he said, while talking about the service dog killed in action during the Rajouri encounter.

About North Tech Symposium, he said, “We wanted to let the people know what the army is doing and what academia and defence industry are about.”

Narla incident Pak’s attempt to disturb peace in Rajouri: 14 RR commander

Brigadier Soumeet Patnaik, commander of the 14 sector Rashtriya Rifles on Wednesday said that Narla incident was another attempt by Pakistan to disrupt peace in Rajouri district.

Addressing media persons at Rajouri’s Kalakote, he said, “relentless operations by the security forces over the last two years put pressure on terrorists, who have been trying to move towards forested areas to avoid contact.”

He said that despite inclement weather, the pressure was kept on and security forces continued to remain on the trail of the terrorists.

The army recovered a bag on September 11 containing Pak marking medicines among other things