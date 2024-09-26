Panchayat elections in Punjab on October 15

Elections to over 13,000 gram panchayats in Punjab will be held on October 15, the State Election Commission announced on Wednesday. With this, the model code of conduct has come into effect in the state. Votes will be counted on the same day at the polling stations after the completion of voting. (HT File)

According to the election schedule, the filing of nominations will commence from September 27 and October 4 will be the last date. Nominations can be filed between 11 am and 3 pm. Nominations will not be accepted on September 28 as it is a public holiday. Scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on October 5 and the last date for withdrawal of nominations is October 7, Punjab State Election Commissioner Raj Kamal Chaudhuri said.

Polling will be held from 8 am to 4 pm on October 15 through ballot boxes. Votes will be counted on the same day at the polling stations after the completion of voting, he said.

He said the expenditure limit for a candidate contesting for the post of sarpanch is ₹40,000 whereas those in the fray for the post of panch is ₹30,000.

Chaudhuri said about 96,000 personnel will be deputed on election duty and 23 senior IAS/PCS officers will be appointed as general observers in the districts so as to ensure smooth and peaceful conduct of the polls at 19,110 polling booths. The commission has made all the arrangements to conduct the elections in a fair, free and peaceful manner, he added.

Earlier this month, the Punjab assembly had passed the Punjab Panchayati Raj (Amendment) Bill, 2024 for holding polls to elect ‘sarpanch’ and ‘panch’ without the symbols of political parties. This means that there will be no direct contest between established political parties.

These elections follow the controversial dissolution of 13,241 gram panchayats by the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party government in August 2023, which backfired. Following a rap from the court, the government had withdrawn the notification and also suspended the then secretary and director of rural development.