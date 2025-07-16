Panchkula: 1 held for stealing laptop, valuables from parked car

Following a complaint filed on July 10 by Anil, a Zirakpur resident, the district crime branch has arrested a thief responsible for breaking into a car and stealing valuable items. The accused has been identified as Harsh Singh from Amritsar and was residing in Baltana. DCP (Crime)Amit Dahiya revealed that the accused attempted to use a stolen ATM card at a petrol pump. (HT photo for representation)

Anil reported that on July 9, he and his friend Radheshyam parked their car near a liquor store on Dhakoli Road, Sector 20, and went into an enclosure. Upon their return, they discovered the car’s window shattered and a bag containing two laptops and important documents stolen from inside.

DCP (Crime)Amit Dahiya revealed that the accused attempted to use a stolen ATM card at a petrol pump. Police swiftly reviewed CCTV footage and combining it with technical analysis and intelligence, successfully apprehended the accused from Sector-20, near Ashiana. He has been booked relevant sections of the BNS.