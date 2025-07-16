Panchkula: 1 held for stealing laptop, valuables from parked car

Anil reported that on July 9, he and his friend Radheshyam parked their car near a liquor store on Dhakoli Road, Sector 20, and went into an enclosure
Following a complaint filed on July 10 by Anil, a Zirakpur resident, the district crime branch has arrested a thief responsible for breaking into a car and stealing valuable items. The accused has been identified as Harsh Singh from Amritsar and was residing in Baltana.
Anil reported that on July 9, he and his friend Radheshyam parked their car near a liquor store on Dhakoli Road, Sector 20, and went into an enclosure. Upon their return, they discovered the car’s window shattered and a bag containing two laptops and important documents stolen from inside.
DCP (Crime)Amit Dahiya revealed that the accused attempted to use a stolen ATM card at a petrol pump. Police swiftly reviewed CCTV footage and combining it with technical analysis and intelligence, successfully apprehended the accused from Sector-20, near Ashiana. He has been booked relevant sections of the BNS.