Panchkula: 10-year-old boy tied up to pole, assaulted; 2 held

Two men were arrested for allegedly tying up a 10-year-old boy to a pole and assaulting him after suspecting him of theft in Ramgarh, Panchkula. A case was registered under Section 75 (cruelty to child) of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, and Section 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Chandimandir police station. (iStock)

According to the victim’s mother, a resident of Mohali, her son had gone out to collect scrap on March 15, when he was falsely accused of theft by a juice shop owner Surjeet and three others. The accused proceeded to tie up her son’s hands and feet with a rope inside the shop, beat him and threatened to kill him, the mother alleged.

The complainant and her son-in-law rushed to the shop after receiving a call from her son. Despite their pleas, the accused refused to release the boy and even threatened them with serious consequences. Left with no choice, the mother called the police for help.

ASI Narender of Ramgarh police outpost and constable Rajesh Kumar reached the spot and found the boy tied to a pole inside the juice shop. Four accused, identified as Surjeet, Anoop, Subodh and Jyoti Sarup, were present at the scene. They admitted to tying up and assaulting the boy on suspicion of theft.

The police rescued the child, recorded video evidence and took the complainant’s statement. Based on their findings, a case was registered under Section 75 (cruelty to child) of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, and Section 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Chandimandir police station.

In a swift operation, police conducted raids in Ramgarh and arrested two of the accused—Subodh and Surjeet. Both are originally from Kasganj, Uttar Pradesh, but reside in Ramgarh for work.

Meanwhile, Anoop and Jyoti Sarup remain absconding, and police are actively conducting raids to apprehend them.

The case has been assigned to juvenile officer Didar Singh for further investigation.