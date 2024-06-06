Panchkula: 21-yr-old man gets 5-yr jail in snatching case

A 21-year-old man has been sentenced to five-year jail term in a chain snatching case. Gavel and law books (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The court of district and sessions judge, Ved Prakash Sirohi, also imposed a fine of ₹32,000 on the convict, Aarif of Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Two other persons, identified as Shadab Khan, 24, and Sameer, both hailing from Uttar Pradesh, were acquitted, with the court observing that the prosecution had “miserably failed to prove its case against them.”

In case of Aarif, however, the court dismissed his plea for leniency, stating, “The complainant’s gold chain was found in his possession. Besides this, he also had a country-made pistol and two live cartridges. The scooty used in the crime also bore a fake number plate.”

Aarif has been convicted under Sections 379-A (snatching) and 473 (making or possessing counterfeit seal etc) of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act.

Victim, her sister had chased the accused

Complainant Nisha had told the police that on August 29, 2022, she along with her sister Mamta, had gone for walk towards Yavanika Park, Sector-5, Panchkula. On their way back home a youth snatched her gold chain near the Sector-9/16 dividing road. The sisters, however, chased him and found him entering a residential area, where his accomplice was waiting on an Activa two-wheeler. But the two-wheeler did not start, prompting the two accused flee on foot. After the duo escaped, the sisters then examined the Activa and found a country-made pistol and two live cartridges lying in its boot. They drove the Activa to the Sector-15 police post and handed it to the police.

Two months later, police arrested Aarif and his accomplice Shadab Khan in another case and called the complainant for identification. She immediately recognised them.

Later, on Aarif’s disclosure, the complainant’s chain was recovered from his possession. His accomplice Shadab Khan had disclosed that he purchased the country-made pistol and cartridges from Sameer of Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Therefore, on November 27, 2022, accused Sameer was also arrested.