Panchkula: 47-year-old man dies in road mishap, case filed

Complainant Safrul Khan of Rampur Sainiyaa village in Mohali said on December 23 he and his cousin Islam Khalifa were going to Raiwala village in Ambala on their two-wheelers.

“As we reached the Barwala-Raiwali road near Naya Gaanv village, a speeding motorcycle came from the opposite direction and hit my cousin’s vehicle,” he stated in the FIR.

The injured was taken to Civil hospital, sector 6, where he was declared dead. The motorcyclist fled from the spot, but his number was noted by the complainant.