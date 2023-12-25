close_game
Panchkula: 47-year-old man dies in road mishap, case filed

Panchkula: 47-year-old man dies in road mishap, case filed

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Dec 25, 2023 08:26 AM IST

Complainant Safrul Khan of Rampur Sainiyaa village in Mohali said on December 23 he and his cousin Islam Khalifa were going to Raiwala village in Ambala on their two-wheelers.

A 47-year-old man died in a road accident that took place in Barwala on December 23.

A case has been registered under sections 279, 304-A and 427 of the IPC at police station Chandimandir on Sunday.

“As we reached the Barwala-Raiwali road near Naya Gaanv village, a speeding motorcycle came from the opposite direction and hit my cousin’s vehicle,” he stated in the FIR.

The injured was taken to Civil hospital, sector 6, where he was declared dead. The motorcyclist fled from the spot, but his number was noted by the complainant.

