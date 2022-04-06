Panchkula: 5 robbers open fire, snatch trader’s car
Five masked men fired a shot in the air and robbed a businessman of his car at Sultanpur village, near the Panchkula-Yamunanagar highway, on Monday night.
The victim, Happy Singh, runs an electronics shop in Industrial Area, Phase 2, Chandigarh, and lives in Chandimandir.
Singh told the police that on Monday night he was headed to the bus stop at Sultanpur village, Panchkula, to drop his friend, who needed to catch a bus to Gharoli village in Ambala.
While they were waiting for the bus outside his Maruti Vitara Brezza car, a white Mahindra XUV 700 stopped in front of them.
Five masked men stepped out of the SUV, with one pointing a pistol at them and demanding his car keys.
As he hesitated, the accused fired a shot in the air. Fearing harm, Singh handed over the keys to the accused. The robbers also snatched their mobile phones before fleeing in the Brezza and XUV 700 towards Shahzadpur, Singh alleged.
Acting on his complaint, police registered a case under Section 395 (dacoity) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 25 of the Arms Act at the Chandimandir police station.
2 cars broken into, valuables stolen in Chandigarh
Two cars were broken into and valuables were stolen in different parts of the city on Monday.
One Jagmohan Singh Virk of Chahar Majra village, Mohali, told the police that had left his Innova car with his driver in the parking outside Aroma Hotel in Sector 22 on Monday afternoon. He said that an unknown person approached the driver and told him some money had fallen outside. As the driver stepped out, another person stole a laptop and ₹2,000 from the car.
A case under Section 379 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Sector 17 police station. Police said that they are scanning CCTV footage to identify the accused.
In another incident, one Tejinder Sethi of Sector 2 told police that someone broke into his Ertiga SUV while it was parked near the SBI Office in Sector 8 on Monday and stole a laptop, seal and stamp, two cheque books, two mobile phones, and around 6-7 pen drives. A case was registered at the Sector 3 police station.
-
Chandigarh chokes on smoke after fire at dumping ground
A major fire broke out at the dumping ground in Dadu Majra near Chandigarh's Sector 38 (West) at 1.30am on Wednesday and could not be doused till almost 12 hours later, engulfing the area in thick smoke. Four fire tenders were at the site trying to douse the blaze till the filing of this report. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot. He said that the smoke was entering residential areas and causing health problems.
-
Celebrate Ram Navmi, Hanuman Jayanti, Congress tells office bearers, lawmakers
Bhopal: Opposition Congress has asked its office bearers and lawmakers in Madhya Pradesh to organise events to recite Ram Katha and Hanuman Chalisa at the district level as part of Ram Navmi and Hanuman Jayanti celebrations. In a letter, Congress leader Chandra Prabhash Shekhar said the party's state chief, Kamal Nath, has directed that the celebrations be held. “I objected because for Congress all the festivals should be equal.”
-
Heatwave to continue in Delhi; mercury to touch 43°C this week: IMD
Delhi is unlikely to see any respite from the prevailing heatwave for at least another week, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Wednesday. The mercury will soar to 43 degrees Celsius by Saturday in the national capital, the weather department said in its latest forecast. On Wednesday, the temperature reached 36 degrees at around 11.30am. The national capital has been reeling under a heatwave since mid-March with maximum temperature hovering above 40 degrees.
-
Eyewitness to Congress councillor’s murder found dead in Bengal
Kolkata: An eyewitness to a Congress councillor's murder in West Bengal's Purulia district this month was found dead at his home on Wednesday two days after the Calcutta high court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the killing. The councillor, Tapan Kandu, was shot dead on March 13. Kandu's widow, Purnima, has accused police and local TMC leaders of their involvement in the murder. TMC has rubbished the allegations.
-
Kabbadi player shot dead after clash at Punjabi University in Patiala
A kabbadi player, Dharminder Singh, was shot dead after a clash in front of Punjabi University in Patiala on Tuesday night. Also read: One more held in international kabaddi player's murder case The incident comes after another international kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian was shot dead by four assailants in Jalandhar on March 14. According to police sources, rival groups of the Daun Kalan village kabbadi club and Theri villages clashed in the university on Tuesday evening.
