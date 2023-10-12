Panchkula: 63-yr-old falls prey to online fraudsters

A 63-year-old Kalka resident lost ₹4.32 lakh to online fraudsters. The caller asked for his credit card and bank account details to avoid further penalties. (iStock)

In his complaint, Jora Singh, 63, resident of DLF Valley, Kalka, told the police that he retired as SDO from the agriculture department. He said on August 9, at about 1 pm he got a call and the caller identified himself as an SBI credit card agency employee. The caller told Singh that he was liable for a penalty of ₹3200 as he had not updated his credit card.

The caller asked for his credit card and bank account details to avoid further penalties. On August 11, Jora Singh learnt that in multiple transactions ₹4.32 lakh had been debited from his account.

A case under sections 406, 419,420 of the Indian Penal Code was registered in cybercrime, police station, Sector 12, Panchkula.

