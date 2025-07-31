Search
Thu, Jul 31, 2025
New Delhi oC

Panchkula: 83-yr-old duped of 59 lakh in ‘digital arrest’ scam, 2 arrested

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Published on: Jul 31, 2025 10:14 am IST

The victim from Sector-16 filed a complaint on July 21; in his complaint, the victim said the fraud began on January 16, when he received a WhatsApp call from someone posing as a police officer from Hyderabad police headquarters

The district cybercrime police have arrested two individuals allegedly involved in a digital arrest scam that defrauded an 83-year-old city resident of 59.90 lakh. The arrested accused have been identified as Manish and Amit, both from Hisar.

Both the accused were produced in a local court on Wednesday and have been taken on a five-day police remand for further interrogation. (HT photo for representation)
Both the accused were produced in a local court on Wednesday and have been taken on a five-day police remand for further interrogation. (HT photo for representation)

The victim from Sector-16 filed a complaint on July 21. In his complaint, the victim said the fraud began on January 16, when he received a WhatsApp call from someone posing as a police officer from Hyderabad police headquarters. The imposter falsely claimed a money laundering case had been registered against him and demanded his immediate presence in Hyderabad.

When the elderly man stated he couldn’t travel, he was informed via video call that his Aadhaar was linked to a fraudster named “Goyal” who had fled the country.

Consequently, the victim was digitally arrested and instructed to remain on video call without informing anyone, under threat of dire consequences. Over three days, the fraudsters manipulated and coerced the victim into withdrawing and depositing 59.90 lakh. Upon realising he had been scammed, the victim promptly lodged a complaint.

Both the accused were produced in a local court on Wednesday and have been taken on a five-day police remand for further interrogation.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Panchkula: 83-yr-old duped of 59 lakh in ‘digital arrest’ scam, 2 arrested
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On