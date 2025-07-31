Panchkula: 83-yr-old duped of 59 lakh in ‘digital arrest’ scam, 2 arrested

The district cybercrime police have arrested two individuals allegedly involved in a digital arrest scam that defrauded an 83-year-old city resident of ₹59.90 lakh. The arrested accused have been identified as Manish and Amit, both from Hisar. Both the accused were produced in a local court on Wednesday and have been taken on a five-day police remand for further interrogation. (HT photo for representation)

The victim from Sector-16 filed a complaint on July 21. In his complaint, the victim said the fraud began on January 16, when he received a WhatsApp call from someone posing as a police officer from Hyderabad police headquarters. The imposter falsely claimed a money laundering case had been registered against him and demanded his immediate presence in Hyderabad.

When the elderly man stated he couldn’t travel, he was informed via video call that his Aadhaar was linked to a fraudster named “Goyal” who had fled the country.

Consequently, the victim was digitally arrested and instructed to remain on video call without informing anyone, under threat of dire consequences. Over three days, the fraudsters manipulated and coerced the victim into withdrawing and depositing ₹59.90 lakh. Upon realising he had been scammed, the victim promptly lodged a complaint.

