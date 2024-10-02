Menu Explore
Panchkula: AAP will spring a surprise in Haryana elections, says Aman Arora

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Oct 02, 2024 09:44 AM IST

In a show of strength, Punjab cabinet minister Aman Arora led a road show in favour of Aam Aadmi Party’s candidate from Panchkula Prem Garg on Tuesday

Taking Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) slogan of “badlav” forward, Punjab cabinet minister Aman Arora on Tuesday confidently declared that the party will make a surprise entry in Haryana’s political landscape.

Punjab cabinet minister Aman Arora (centre) and AAP candidate Prem Garg (right) during a road show in Sector 20, Panchkula, on Tuesday. (Sant Arora/Hindustan Times)
In a show of strength, Arora led a road show in favour of party’s candidate from Panchkula Prem Garg on Tuesday.

Arora said, “The AAP will make a surprise entry in Haryana’s political landscape, akin to its unexpected rise in Delhi, Chandigarh and Punjab.”

He added, “The AAP is set to win a significant number of seats, making us the kingmaker in Haryana’s upcoming elections.”

Addressing a gathering during the roadshow in Panchkula’s Sector 17, Arora said, “The overwhelming public turnout signals that Haryana, particularly Panchkula, is ready to embrace the proven governance model of Arvind Kejriwal, the ‘son of the soil’.”

“It is a clear sign that the people are eager for a change. The good governance model introduced by Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi has not only transformed the capital but also set a new benchmark in Chandigarh and Punjab. Haryana is next in line to benefit from this revolutionary change,” he added.

The AAP leader also emphasised the party’s commitment to bringing transparency, accountability and people-centric policies to Haryana, echoing the same principles that had garnered widespread support in other states.

Speaking during his campaign, AAP candidate Prem Garg said, “The aim of the Aam Aadmi Party is not just to gain power but to serve the public with true dedication and integrity. “Our goal is to improve education, healthcare and infrastructure in Panchkula. We promise an administration that is transparent, listens to and addresses the real issues of people.”

