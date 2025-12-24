Panchkula all set for Amit Shah visit today

Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday reviewed final preparations for Union home minister Amit Shah’s high-profile visit to Panchkula scheduled for December 24. The visit coincides with the eve of the 101st birth anniversary of former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna, late Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Shah will inaugurate the statue of Vajpayee at Atal Park in MDC Sector 1, Panchkula. In view of Shah’s visit, a high-level security review meeting was held on Sunday to ensure a “chock-a-block” security arrangement across the district. (HT File)

​CM Saini directed officials to ensure seamless execution of the events, which span across police, cooperative, and cultural sectors.

As per the scheduled programme, Amit Shah will be the chief guest at the Mega Cooperative Conference at Indradhanush Auditorium, Sector 5, Panchkula. Here, he will address representatives from the cooperative sector and share his vision for strengthening cooperative movements in the country. After this, Shah will address the newly appointed police personnel during the passing out parade at Tau Devi Lal Sports Stadium, Sector 3.

In the evening, Shah will unveil the statue of Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Atal Park, MDC Sector 1 and will inaugurate the blood donation camp.

Later in the evening, Shah will participate as chief guest in the ‘Sahibzaadon Ko Naman’ programme on the occasion of Veer Bal Diwas at Indradhanush Auditorium, Sector 5. The programme includes an exhibition on the life and sacrifices of Chaar Sahibzadas, a sand art show, release of a coffee table book, and a vision document.​

High-alert in Panchkula

In view of Shah’s visit, a high-level security review meeting was held on Sunday to ensure a “chock-a-block” security arrangement across the district.

The meeting was chaired by Sanjay Singh, ADGP law and order, Haryana, where senior police officials from the district and range levels finalised the security grid for the VVIP visit.

To maintain a secure environment, adequate police forces have been deployed at all entry and exit points of the district. Special arrangements for traffic management and crowd control have also been made to accommodate approximately 20,000 people expected to arrive for the various events.

​The district administration has placed all PCR, Rider, and ERV (Emergency Response Vehicle) teams on alert mode. In addition to ground patrolling, authorities will monitor the area using binoculars from rooftops to keep a close watch on any suspicious activity. The police department is also maintaining close coordination with other government departments to ensure there are no lapses in the security protocol.

Traffic advisory

In view of the Shah’s arrival, all necessary arrangements have been completed to ensure smooth traffic management in the district. DCP crime and traffic Manpreet Singh Soodan appealed to the general public to cooperate with the administration and follow the traffic advisory issued for the day. The main programme will be held at Tau Devi Lal Stadium.

Vehicle drivers coming from Kurukshetra, Karnal, Panipat, Sonipat, Jhajjar, Gurugram, Faridabad, Palwal and Nuh are advised to follow the route: Shahabad → Saha → Shahzadpur → Barwala → Ramgarh → T-Point Bandar Ghati (left turn) → Dumping Ground Roundabout (right turn) → cross Ghaggar River bridge → park vehicles at the designated parking near Chhath Puja Ghat.

Vehicles coming from Yamunanagar should follow: Saha → Shahzadpur → Barwala → Ramgarh → T-Point Bandar Ghati (left turn) → Dumping Ground Roundabout (right turn) → cross Ghaggar River bridge → park vehicles at the designated parking near Chhath Puja Ghat.

No-fly zone for drones

​The district has been declared a “no-fly zone” for drones. The only exception is for a single authorised drone used for recording the police passing out parade at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium.

Routes to remain closed for general traffic during the event: Singh Dwar Light Point at Mansa Devi through Old Panchkula to Tau Devi Lal Stadium; from Sector 6/7 Light Point via Shalimar Chowk to Sector 8/9 and 9/10 up to Tawa Chowk; from Singh Dwar to Kohni Sahib Gurdwara (via Sai Dairy); route from Dolphin Chowk towards Panchkula.

The road from Shalimar Chowk to Tawa Chowk will remain completely closed from 7 am to 8 pm. Parking will not be allowed on either side of this road, including showroom areas and Yavanika Park. Parking for HSVP and nearby areas will be arranged at Shalimar Ground.

From Sector 17/18 Chowk to Bellavista Chowk, vehicular movement (except emergency vehicles) will be restricted after 4 pm. Vehicles traveling from Chandigarh to Panchkula are advised to use internal city roads via Housing Board and Sector 17/18. The Chandigarh–Panchkula route via Saketri will remain closed on this day, and commuters are requested to use alternative routes.

Visitors attending the programme at Indradhanush Auditorium should park their vehicles at the designated parking area at the protest site, Sector 5.

​To facilitate smooth VVIP movement, the district administration has invoked Section 163 of the BNSS. Under these orders, there will be a complete ban on the entry and movement of heavy commercial vehicles from 6 am on December 24 until the conclusion of the programmes. Only vehicles engaged in essential government services will be permitted.

​These measures have been implemented to ensure that the scheduled programmes are conducted with the highest level of safety and dignity.