Panchkula: Auto driver held for hit-and-run that killed retd Lt Gen

The Panchkula police have arrested an auto-rickshaw driver in connection with the January 9 hit-and-run accident that claimed the life of 87-year-old Lieutenant General Kulwant Singh Mann (retd).

The accused, identified as Om Parkash, 37, was apprehended from Saketri on Wednesday.

A native of Churu, Rajasthan, Parkash has been residing in Manav Colony for over a decade. His arrest came after police identified his vehicle on January 13.

​The investigation initially faced challenges as there were no CCTV cameras on the specific stretch of road where the collision happened. Police relied on footage from a nearby petrol pump to identify the auto.

By tracing the driver’s mobile location, which matched the vehicle’s movement at the time of the accident, police were able to pinpoint Parkash’s whereabouts.

​The tragic incident occurred around 6 pm on January 9, while Lt Gen Mann was on his evening walk near his residence in Sector 4, Mansa Devi Complex (MDC).

According to police officials familiar with the probe, the retired army officer was walking with the daughter of his domestic help on the road leading to Dolphin Chowk when he was struck by the vehicle. The driver, who was reportedly heading toward Baddi for a supply delivery, fled the scene immediately.

Following a complaint by the deceased’s wife on January 10, an FIR was registered at the MDC police station under Sections 281, 125 (B) and 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Lt Gen Mann, who suffered a severe head injury, passed away at the Command Hospital on Saturday morning. His post-mortem was conducted on Wednesday before his remains were handed over to his family.

​Lt Gen Mann belonged to a distinguished military lineage from Bathinda, spanning three generations of service in the Indian Army. He is survived by his wife, a Panjab University gold medallists, and two sons — one a Colonel in the army and the other an officer with the Canadian Police. A well-known figure in the community, he was an early member of the Chandigarh Golf Club and remained active post-retirement through his association with WWICS.