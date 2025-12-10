Panchkula becomes first district to finalise ward delimitation for 2026 MC polls

Months ahead of the municipal corporation (MC) elections, Panchkula on Tuesday completed its ward demarcation (wardbandi) process, becoming the first district in Haryana to do so. An Ad-hoc committee meeting was held at the deputy commissioner’s camp office to finalise the delimitation of 20 wards for the 2026 MC elections. During the meeting, joint commissioner Gaurav Chauhan presented the complete voter data for the newly redrawn wards. The exercise was carried out under the Haryana Municipal Corporation Delimitation of Ward Rules, 1994. The exercise was carried out under the Haryana Municipal Corporation Delimitation of Ward Rules, 1994.

Panchkula district has a total of 2,08,522 voters spread across 203 polling booths. The new delimitation reveals notable variations in voter numbers across wards. Ward No. 6, covering Sectors 16, 17 and 18, has the lowest voter count at 8,699. In contrast, Ward No. 17 has the highest number of voters at 12,210 and includes areas such as Kharag Mangoli, Chonki, Sectors 23, 24 and 25, Naggal Moginand and Nadda.

Across the 20 wards, voter distribution shows that three wards fall between 8,699 and 8,913 voters, while four wards fall between 9,097 and 9,592. Six wards each fall in the ranges of 10,198 to 10,990 voters and 11,054 to 11,934 voters. Only one ward—Ward No. 17—crosses the 12,000 mark with 12,210 voters.

Ward delimitation plays a key role in ensuring fair representation by balancing population across wards, allocating reserved seats accurately, and adjusting boundaries to reflect demographic shifts. This helps maintain electoral equity and prevents disproportionate representation in the municipal council.