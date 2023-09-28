Panchkula bus conductor loses phone to snatchers

A Haryana Roadways bus conductor became the latest prey of snatchers, who made off with his mobile phone and ₹3,000 cash in Panchkula in the wee hours of Wednesday.

A case under Section 379-A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 5 police station in Panchkula. (HT File)

The victim, Mukesh Kumar, told the police that he hailed from Jind, Haryana, and was staying on rent in Haripur village, Panchkula. Around 4 am on Wednesday, he was waiting near the Sector 4/12 traffic lights to board a bus to his native.

Meanwhile, three motorcycle-borne men snatched his mobile phone and ₹3,000 cash before fleeing the spot.

A case under Section 379-A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 5 police station.

Chef targeted in Chandigarh’s Sector 22

In another case, police booked two snatchers who targeted a chef near Piccadilly Hotel in Sector 22, Chandigarh, on the intervening night between September 19 and 20.

The victim, Raju, who works as a chef at a restaurant in Sector 35 and lives in Sector 18-D, said he was cycling back home from work around 12.45 am while attending a phone call, when two scooter-borne men snatched his mobile phone.

He struggled with the snatchers to save his phone, but they shoved him to the ground and sped away. As per police, Raju did not approach them for a week in fear of the snatchers.

Now, a case under Sections 379-A (snatching) and 34 (act done in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC has been registered at the Sector-17 police station.

Officials familiar with the case said the crime branch of Chandigarh Police had detained two suspects and further investigation was underway.

