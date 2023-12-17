Panchkula carjacking cracked with arrest of 5 teens

Five days after five youths robbed a cab driver of his car, mobile phone and money in Mansa Devi Complex on Monday night after posing as passengers, Panchkula police have cracked the case with the arrest of the accused.

Two of the accused in the custody of Panchkula police. (HT)

Among the five robbers, three are juveniles, aged 17, while the other two are 19 years old.

Identified as Subash and Yuvraj, alias Dogra, the 19-year-olds live in New Indira Colony, Manimajra, Chandigarh. Police have recovered the snatched car and ₹1,800 in cash, along with the victim’s mobile phone, from the accused.

The victim, Abdul Khalid of Saketri, Panchkula, told police that he reached Chandigarh railway station on Monday evening after receiving a ride request through the inDrive app.

There, around 6.30 pm, he picked up four passengers who wished to reach Saketri temple. All four were wearing black hoodies and the youth sitting next to him was wearing a mask. On the way, one of the passengers said he needed to relieve himself.

As he stopped his Wagon R near a park in MDC, Sector 1, a youth standing there walked towards his car and dragged him out. The four youths in his car joined him to snatch his mobile phone and ₹5,000 in cash, before driving off with his vehicle towards Kishangarh.

Subsequently, a case under Section 379-A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Mansa Devi Complex police station.

“After snatching the car, the accused also kidnapped a man in Zirakpur and forcibly made him withdraw money from an ATM, before letting him go. Later, they deserted the Wagon R at Bakarpur, Mohali,” said Arvind Kamboj, ACP (Crime).

Kamboj said the accused were arrested from New Indira Colony following a tip-off. Subash and Yuvraj were produced before a court and sent to three-day police remand. The three juveniles were sent to a juvenile home.

Drug addicts snatched cab to buy mobile phone

As per police, the accused are friends, school drop-outs and hooked to drugs. “They conspired the carjacking and kidnapping to buy a mobile phone for one of the juveniles,” shared a police officer. They have previously been also involved in assault cases in Chandigarh.