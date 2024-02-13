Panchkula CCTVs to get new lease of life as MC approves 2.43 cr

A year after the contract for maintenance of CCTV cameras expired, the Panchkula municipal corporation approved ₹2.43 crore for the same on Monday. The civic body has installed 394 CCTVs in Panchkula, the majority of which have been non-functional for a long time. (Representational Image/HT )

The civic body has installed 394 CCTVs in Panchkula, the majority of which have been non-functional for a long time. Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal, said, “We have approval for floating a tender of ₹2.43 crore for supply, installation, testing and commissioning of CCTV cameras and other related items for the smooth functioning of the existing CCTV surveillance system in Panchkula.”

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The civic body has not renewed the contract for maintenance of CCTVs since November 2022. Earlier, MC officials had reasoned that as CCTV footage is monitored and put to use by the cops, it is the police department that should be maintaining them. However, the police department has been citing lack of resources and budgetary provisions for its inability to maintain the cameras.

Impasse between MC, police resolved at last

The defunct cameras had come up in dozens of meetings where concerned stakeholders had asserted time and time again that lack of maintenance was defeating the entire purpose of installing the cameras. In a meeting held in May under the chairpersonship of Haryana speaker Gian Chand Gupta it was verbally conveyed to the police department that they were to maintain the CCTVs, but nothing was done. In September, the speaker announced that the onus to maintain the cameras lies with the civic body, which brought the long-drawn impasse between the MC and the police department to an end.

Speaking on the occasion, Goyal said, “To ensure the safety of residents and ensure that Panchkula remains crime-free we have approved the maintenance of CCTVs. We will get all the CCTVs repaired to ensure that the crime remains under check.”

AMRUT project: MC to holdback 5% payment

Shortcomings in the sewerage and water supply project being undertaken under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) in parts of Saketri, Billa and Alipur were also discussed during the meeting. The development mission was launched in June 2015 to establish infrastructure for robust sewage networks and water supply.

“Taking into consideration the shortcoming of the company entrusted with the job, it has been decided to hold back 5% of the money while releasing the payments, until the work done is not up to the mark,” said Goyal, adding that the MC had allocated a tender of ₹40 crore for the project.