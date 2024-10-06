Panchkula: Cleanliness, safety and better civic infra guide choices of women voters

Keeping in mind the issues, including cleanliness, safety and better civic infrastructure, female electors cast their votes on Saturday. Voters waiting for their turn at Abheypur village in Panchkula on Saturday. (Sant Arora/HT)

Reema, a 49-year-old housewife and a resident of Sector 12 A, voted for a candidate who prioritises safety and cleanliness. “I voted for someone who can ensure that our roads are kept in good condition and the problem of crime is tackled seriously. The most pressing issues remain the poor maintenance of roads and the constant fear of crime, particularly snatching incidents,” she explained after casting her vote.

Murti Devi, 74, a resident of Sector 12, cast her vote with hopes of better civic management. For this senior citizen, stray cattle and unattended garbage dumps were top of mind. Sharing her frustration, she said, “The stray cattle menace has made it dangerous to even walk on the streets and the garbage dump near my house is getting bigger every day.”

Keeping the issue of development in mind, Samjot, a 36-year-old, digital marketing professional and resident of Sector 20, said she voted for a candidate she believes has a clear vision for city’s long-term development. “We need leaders who think about the future. I voted for someone who has a clear plan for developing better infrastructure and keeping Panchkula clean in the long run,” she said. She highlighted that while short-term fixes are necessary, long-term planning will ensure that the city continues to develop without the recurring issues of traffic congestion and lack of public amenities.

Deepika, a 40-year-old businesswoman from Sector 21 said her choice reflected her desire for better roads and parks. “The development is necessary but it shouldn’t come at the cost of our day-to-day lives,” she added. She raised concerns about the new bridges and flyovers being built, causing inconvenience to residents.

Panchkula assembly seat has 2.36 lakh voters, including 1.24 lakh male, 1.12 lakh female and eight third gender voters.