Panchkula: CM Khattar invites film producers to set up studios in state

To promote the upcoming film city in Pinjore, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar invited film producers to set up studios. Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar at the inauguration of 5th Chitra Bharati Film Festival in Panchkula on Friday. (Sant Arora/HT)

He was speaking on the inaugural day of the 5th Chitra Bharati Film Festival at Red Bishop’s Convention Centre in Panchkula on Friday.

The Haryana Film and Entertainment Policy has been made to promote Haryanvi culture through films, he added. “Under this policy, a film city will be established in Pinjore, Panchkula, and land has been identified for it. The establishment of Film City in Pinjore will not only promote Haryanvi culture and language but will also create new employment opportunities,” said CM.

Khattar said the Haryana government had invited applications to provide subsidies to film producers under the Film and Entertainment Policy and this subsidy will be provided in a programme organised in Gurugram on March 10.

Praising Indian cinematography, the CM said the Haryana government was ready for every cooperation to culture the society through the film industry. He said that such film festivals should be organised in Gurugram, Hisar, Karnal as well as other districts of the state.

On this occasion, Khattar released the book “OTT Ka Mayajal” written by Anant Vijay and announced a grant of ₹1 crore to Bharatiya Chitra Sadhna.

47 films screened on day one of the film festival

On day one of the 5th Chitra Bharati Film Festival 47 films were screened, including 8 short films, 9 documentaries, 13 children’s films and 17 campus professional (shorts films). For the screening 4 balloon theatres have been set up in Red Bishop and these have been named after film stars from Haryana. As many as 133 short films, children’s films and documentaries will be shown during the film festival.