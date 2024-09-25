Menu Explore
Panchkula: Congress is surviving on lies, says Gian Chand Gupta

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Sep 25, 2024 09:48 AM IST

Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) candidate from Panchkula assembly constituency Gian Chand Gupta listed out 121 development works worth ₹5,000 crore carried out in Panchkula in last 10 years

Accusing Congress of misleading people, Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) candidate, from Panchkula assembly constituency, Gian Chand Gupta said, “Congress is surviving on lies.”

BJP candidate from Panchkula assembly constituency Gian Chand Gupta addressing the press on Tuesday. (HT Photo)
BJP candidate from Panchkula assembly constituency Gian Chand Gupta addressing the press on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Addressing a press conference, Gupta, lashed out at Congress, saying, “Lies are in Congress DNA and it is surviving on the lies and does politics of lies. Congress spread rumours in the Lok Sabha elections by saying that the Constitution and reservation are under threat from BJP.”

Listing out 121 development works worth 5,000 crore carried out in Panchkula in last 10 years, Gupta said, “We have released a list of development works done in the trans Ghaggar sectors in Panchkula. This list is being released to show the mirror to the lies being spread by the Congress.”

Gupta, targeting Congress, said, “Congress is an anti-Dalit, anti-youth, anti-farmer and anti-women party. Congress insulted Kumari Selja, and her insult the Dalit community will never tolerate.”

Confident of BJP making a hat trick in the state, Gupta said, “The people of Haryana have understood the politics of deceit and fraud of Congress very well. Congress will be wiped out in these assembly elections”.

Gupta said that Congress is only misleading with the help of false announcements. He said that whatever BJP has promised in its manifesto, BJP will fulfill it with determination.

Follow Us On