Panchkula: Construction for world-class shooting range starts

Fifteen months after chief minister Nayab Singh Saini laid the foundation stone in August 2024, the world-class shooting range project is now ready to move into the construction phase. The Panchkula Metropolitan Development Authority (PMDA) has initiated the process by floating the tender for the work. The range will be developed on approximately 13 acres of land in Sector 32. It will be developed on 13 acres in Sector 32, Panchkula. (HT Photo)

This facility will provide much-needed training infrastructure for shooters from Panchkula, other parts of Haryana, and neighboring states. At present, many local players must travel to the Sector 25 shooting range in Chandigarh for practice.

The PMDA has invited online design and engineering procurement contract (EPC) tenders for the construction of the world-class shooting range on a design, engineering, procurement, and construction basis. The facility will include a ground-plus-two-story building. The ground floor will house the 50m, 25m, and final shooting ranges, while the 10m shooting range will be located on the first floor.

The development work will include comprehensive internal and external facilities, such as lifts, substation equipment, a Building Management System (BMS), CCTV, access control systems, EPABX, server room, fire alarm and firefighting systems, HVAC and mechanical ventilation, and a renewable energy system. The company awarded the contract will have two years to complete the project, which is estimated to cost ₹133.56 crore.

The range will also feature adequate seating capacity for spectators. According to available details, the proposed seating capacity will be 379 in the final range, 590 in the 50m range, 300 in the 25m range, and 420 in the 10m range. Each of these ranges will also include VIP seating for 70 persons. Additionally, there will be dedicated seating facilities for para-athletes. An Automatic Electronic Target System (AETS) will be installed in every range.