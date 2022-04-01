Panchkula couple duped of ₹96,000 by Gurugram-based travel agency
Police on Thursday registered a case against the directors of a travel agency following the complaint of a couple who was allegedly cheated of ₹96,000.
The complainant, Nilay Saini, a hotelier from Sector 16, Panchkula, filed a case against the company M/s The Journey Resort Private Limited, Gurgaon, and its six directors.
In his complaint, he said, “The Company has engaged a number of people and representatives for the promotion of their business. They have been deputed at the petrol pumps across different locations in India. These men deputed by the company often try to extract the mobile numbers and addresses of the persons who come to fill up petrol/ diesel in their vehicles.”
Detailing his encounter with one of the company’s representatives, the complainant said, “One of the company’s representatives took my number and we were invited at Sagar Ratna, Sector 9, Panchkula, on February 2, 2018. We were attended by two persons who introduced themselves as a journey executive and branch manager respectively. On their insistence, we bought a five-year journey package and facilities worth ₹96, 000.”
“We were entitled for free accommodation for four nights and five days and an additional gift certificate, which was for two nights and three days stay at a holiday destination listing, which included Dharamshala, Udaipur, Manali, Bhimtal, Switzerland and New Delhi,” the victim added.
He said he and his family could not avail several gift certificates due to prior engagements including their children’s and Covid restrictions, but decided to use the service for his 25th wedding anniversary to book a Corbett Deer View.
“But on 3rd February, 2021, they told us that Corbett Property is sold out and we were asked to shift the booking for another hotel called Lake Inn. Accordingly, we made a request to shift the booking for journey for the property in Bhimtal, but received no response,” he said.
Saini then filed a case alleging fraud. On the basis of this complaint, police registered a case under section 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 5 police station.
Travel agent cheats Sector 12 resident of ₹19K
In a separate incident, police registered a case against another travel agent for allegedly cheating Shrey Chopra of Sector 12 on the pretext of securing him travel and lodging bookings for a trip.
The complainant said he came across the accused’s mobile online and approached him for the bookings. He made two separate payments of ₹13,840 for and ₹5,680 online on March 30, but received no reply.
A case under section 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 14 police station
St Stephen’s asks DU to allow interviews after CUET kicks in
Delhi University vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh said on Thursday that the central varsity was examining St Stephen's College's request to continue with the practice of holding interviews as part of its undergraduate admission process. Also Read Want to see Delhi University in list of world's 200 best universities: Vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh “Minority institutions have some special privileges. They can take 50% students from minority groups and we respect that. However, they want some weightage for interviews as well. I have received a request from Stephen's College and they have sought around 15%, or at least some weightage, for interviews. We are examining the request,” Singh said. St Stephen's administration did not respond to requests for a comment. St Stephen's College and Jesus and Mary College are two Christian minority institutions under Delhi University. St Stephen's also conducts interviews as part of the admission process.
Kashmir political parties push for AFSPA revocation
As Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that the Centre has decided to reduce disturbed areas imposed under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in Nagaland, Assam and Manipur, the demand for its revocation in Jammu and Kashmir has been raised by mainstream politicians, stating that it is a long-pending demand.
Ludhiana: Teen boy booked for raping eight-year-old neighbour
A teenager has been booked for allegedly raping an eight-year-old girl in Prem Nagar of Haibowal Kalan on Thursday. Lohara resident booked for sexually harassing tenant A resident of Lohara village has been booked for allegedly sexually harassing his tenant, who is a widow. The victim, 37, claimed that she has been living in the accused's house as a tenant for the past few months. After she raised the alarm, the accused fled the house.
Srinagar blaze leaves 37 families homeless
Atleast 37 families were rendered homeless after around 24 residential houses and structures were damaged in a devastating fire in Srinagar on Wednesday night, officials said. They said that the fire erupted in a congested locality of Noor Bagh area of Srinagar during the night hours and spread quickly. Four people, including a firefighter, received minor injuries in the incident and were hospitalised.
Fuel price hike: Congress protests against Centre’s ‘anti-people’ policies in Jammu
The District Congress Committee Jammu (Urban) on Thursday staged a massive protest against the BJP government at the Centre in Digiana over hike in fuel prices. The protest was led by working president of the Jammu & Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee Raman Bhalla and former minister Yogesh Sawhney. The protest was organised by Jammu municipal corporation councillor, Dwarka Choudhary. Carrying placards, the Congress workers shouted slogans against the Modi government for its “anti-people” policies.
