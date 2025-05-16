Panchkula: Court junks 60-yr-old woman’s plea for bail, cites past history of drug offences

A 60-year-old woman, accused in a case involving seizure of 67 kg of ganja (cannabis), has been denied regular bail by the court of additional sessions judge Bikramjit Aroura in Panchkula. This was her second attempt at bail, following the dismissal of her interim bail application on March 17. (File)

Raj Kumari, a resident of Indira Colony, Sector-16, Panchkula, was arrested on September 19 last year. A case was registered against her under the NDPS Act on August 20, 2024, by the Sector-14 Police. This was her second attempt at bail, following the dismissal of her interim bail application on March 17.

As per prosecution case, on August 20 last year, acting on confidential information, police raided Raj Kumari’s residence with an excise official. On search, they discovered 67.320 kg of ganja. Kumari was subsequently arrested, and a confessional statement was recorded where she reportedly admitted to dealing ganja with her son. Charges were formally framed against her on April 19.

While praying for her bail, Kumari’s counsel argued for her release citing her age and health issues, including knee pain, respiratory problems, and kidney stones, which they claimed were worsening in judicial custody without adequate medical attention, including recommended surgery for her stones.

On the other hand, prosecution informed the court about a pending production warrant for alleged supplier in the case and pointed to two previous NDPS FIRs against Raj Kumari from 2021. It argued that granting bail would likely result in her engaging in drug trafficking again.

The court, while rejecting Kumari’s plea, highlighted Raj Kumari’s alleged involvement in a prior NDPS case. It further noted the arrest of her son as a co-accused in the current matter and the conviction of her daughter-in-law in a separate drug-related case. Based on this, the court inferred a pattern of family involvement in illegal drug activities and deemed Raj Kumari a likely repeat offender.

Ultimately, the court, considering the severity of the offence and the presented history of drug-related issues involving the petitioner and her family, rejected Kumari’s regular bail application.