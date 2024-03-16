Panchkula DC reviews arrangements for Chaitra Navratri Fair

Clean all water tanks and take samples of water and food twice a day to ensure no outbreak due to contamination in the upcoming Chaitra Navratri Fair, directed deputy commissioner (DC) and chief administrator of Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board Sushil Sarwan as he reviewed the arrangements of the fair during a meeting in Panchkula on Friday. The fair will held at Mata Mansa Devi Temple from April 9 to 17 in Panchkula. (HT File Photo)

The fair will held from April 9 to April 17. Sarwan directed the public health engineering department to properly clean all water tanks installed in the Mata Mansa Devi Temple complex to prevent diseases caused by contaminated water.

Moreover, as many devotees visit the temple barefoot to pay obeisance, he directed Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) and the municipal corporation (MC) to do patchwork, and repair roads from Singh Dwar to Mata Mansa Devi Temple.

He said the shrine board should make proper arrangements for senior citizens, pregnant women and disabled people to be able to pay obeisance. The DC said police checkpoints will be set up at 13 places. The fair site will be divided into three zones. A control room will also be set up at the fair premises. He directed that a joint campaign should be run by the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) and MC to curb plastic carry bags during the fair.

Sarwan directed the electricity department to ensure uninterrupted power supply at Mata Mansa Devi Temple, Kali Mata Temple Kalka and Chandi Mata Temple. The DC said the health department should deploy a team of doctors 24 hours a day as per the shift in the dispensary located in the library of the temple. Apart from this, one ambulance each should be arranged near the temple and a dispensary so that in case of any emergency, the patient can be taken to the hospital on time.

Sarwan directed that adequate buses should be arranged by Haryana Roadways and CTU to transport devotees to the temple. Besides this, Haryana Roadways will start a special bus service for the devotees. The route of electric buses will also be run to Mata Mansa Devi Temple.