Panchkula doctor couple succumbs to Covid, daughter alleges medical negligence

For Kerrein Sharma (28), a lawyer, life turned upside down last week when her doctor parents succumbed to the coronavirus within a span of three days.

Her father Dr Ajay Sharma, an anaesthetist, was deputed on Covid duty at the Ambala civil hospital in April and the entire family tested positive in May first week.

The family lives in Panchkula’s Ramgarh area.

Kerrein, the only child of her parents, struggled for nine days with her father admitted in Ambala, while her mother, Dr Indu Sharma, a surgeon, on ventilator support at government hospital, Sector 6, in Panchkula. “I was attending to my ailing mother whose oxygen level was dropping and she was coughing blood. On May 11, my father died of cardiac arrest after his sugar levels touched 700,” she said.

The 28-year-old, who lit the funeral pyre of her father with the help of her friends in Ambala, hid the news of death from her mother whose condition was deteriorating in Panchkula.

She said, “My mother died on May 15 morning. While completing the formalities I received a call from Hit Charitable Trust offering help in cremation and other rituals for free.”

She alleged that her parents died due to medical negligence as they were not given timely treatment. “When I was with my father at the isolation ward, I had requested the doctors to attend to him but none paid heed to my request,” said Kerrein, who is in home isolation due to infection.