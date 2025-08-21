Panchkula fails to act on dog bite compensation

A recent Supreme Court order addressing the stray dog issue has put the spotlight back on Panchkula, where dog bite cases are on the rise. In 2024, the city reported a 17.5% increase in dog bite incidents compared to the previous year. Staff at the civil hospital reported that while the supply of anti-rabies vaccines is sufficient, crucial immunoglobulin injections for severe bites are not available, forcing patients to travel to Chandigarh. (HT File)

According to official government data, Panchkula reported 4,543 cases in 2023, which rose to 5,337 in 2024. This year, as many as 3,541 cases have been reported till July. The civil hospital in Sector-6 alone reported 715 dog bite cases in July, marking the highest monthly figure in recent years. Officials said that the actual figures may be higher, as many victims seek care at other dispensaries or private clinics.

Despite a clear directive from the Punjab and Haryana high court in November 2023 to provide compensation to the dog bite victims, the district administration has failed to create any policy or release any funds. The administration also failed to conduct any count of the stray dog population in the city.

Staff at the civil hospital reported that while the supply of anti-rabies vaccines is sufficient, crucial immunoglobulin injections for severe bites are not available, forcing patients to travel to Chandigarh. Additionally, patients without BPL or Ayushman cards are charged ₹100 per vaccine dose.

Municipal corporation (MC) data shows that dog sterilisation operations are inconsistent. While 2,600 dogs were sterilised in 2024, only 245 dogs were sterlised in the first two months of this year before the programme was suspended until June. According to an MC official, a private contractor, who is paid ₹1,400 per dog, continued services despite pending payments.

However, the Citizens’ Welfare Association (CWA), is demanding immediate use of a ₹4.7 crore dog care facility in Sukhdarshanpur. The CWA alleged that the centre, which can accommodate 2,500 dogs, remains underutilised. SK Nayar, the association’s president, stated that the failing animal birth control (ABC) programme has led to a surge in stray dogs, making residents afraid to take morning and evening walks. He stressed that the MC must take control of the dog population.

Following a Supreme Court order, MC commissioner RK Singh and mayor Kulbhushan Goyal had recently inspected the centre at Sukhdarshanpur. The mayor had assured that it would be properly used soon and that consultations with the animal husbandry department are underway.

Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal said, “The MC is sterilising 8 to 10 stray dogs daily, with an average of around 3,000 stray dogs being sterilised per year. However, compared to previous years, the tender was delayed this time, and a relatively smaller number of dogs were targeted for sterilisation. There are an estimated 5,000 stray dogs and a similar number of pet dogs in the city.”