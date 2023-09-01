Panchkula: Financier denied anticipatory bail in Arms Act case

The court of district and sessions judge Ved Parkash Sirohi on Thursday dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of financier Anil Bhalla, an accused in multiple fraud and forgery cases, in an Arms Act case. The public prosecutor, while opposing the bail, argued that Bhalla had illegal possession of cartridges as his arms licence was revoked by the Panchkula commissioner of police by order on September 28, 2022. (HT Photo)

During a search in connection with a money laundering case on August 8, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had found two packets of 17 loose cartridges of .315/8 mm from his house in Sector 4, Panchkula. Following the seizure, police had lodged an Arms Act FIR against Bhalla at the Sector 5 police station.

During the court proceedings, the defence counsel submitted that Bhalla had a valid arms licence, and claimed that the cartridges were planted to harass him and his family members. The counsel pointed out that no firearm was recovered from him.

However, the public prosecutor, while opposing the bail, argued that Bhalla had illegal possession of cartridges as his arms licence was revoked by the commissioner of police by order on September 28, 2022.

Panchkula police had busted an extortion racket in May last year, with the arrest of Bhalla, a resident of Sector 2, ASI Gurmez Singh, in-charge of the Sector 2 Police Post, and Narendra Khillan of Sector 10.

Recoveries of around ₹5 crore in cash, gold items valuing above ₹1 crore, illegal pistols, premium vehicles, ammunition and opium were made from his family members and his house.

As per police, Bhalla used to blackmail people by getting them to sign blank papers, then grabbed their property. He is also accused of issuing threats to implicate people in false cases. In 2022, more than 100 complaints were filed against him.

Based on 21 FIRs registered by Panchkula Police under various sections of IPC, NDPS Act and Arms Act against Bhalla and his accomplices, ED had launched a money laundering probe in February this year.

