News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Panchkula: Financier denied anticipatory bail in Arms Act case

Panchkula: Financier denied anticipatory bail in Arms Act case

ByShailee Dogra, Panchkula
Sep 01, 2023 03:30 AM IST

During a search in connection with a money laundering case on August 8, the Enforcement Directorate had found two packets of 17 loose cartridges of .315/8 mm from his house in Sector 4, Panchkula

The court of district and sessions judge Ved Parkash Sirohi on Thursday dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of financier Anil Bhalla, an accused in multiple fraud and forgery cases, in an Arms Act case.

The public prosecutor, while opposing the bail, argued that Bhalla had illegal possession of cartridges as his arms licence was revoked by the Panchkula commissioner of police by order on September 28, 2022. (HT Photo)
The public prosecutor, while opposing the bail, argued that Bhalla had illegal possession of cartridges as his arms licence was revoked by the Panchkula commissioner of police by order on September 28, 2022. (HT Photo)

During a search in connection with a money laundering case on August 8, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had found two packets of 17 loose cartridges of .315/8 mm from his house in Sector 4, Panchkula. Following the seizure, police had lodged an Arms Act FIR against Bhalla at the Sector 5 police station.

During the court proceedings, the defence counsel submitted that Bhalla had a valid arms licence, and claimed that the cartridges were planted to harass him and his family members. The counsel pointed out that no firearm was recovered from him.

However, the public prosecutor, while opposing the bail, argued that Bhalla had illegal possession of cartridges as his arms licence was revoked by the commissioner of police by order on September 28, 2022.

Panchkula police had busted an extortion racket in May last year, with the arrest of Bhalla, a resident of Sector 2, ASI Gurmez Singh, in-charge of the Sector 2 Police Post, and Narendra Khillan of Sector 10.

Recoveries of around 5 crore in cash, gold items valuing above 1 crore, illegal pistols, premium vehicles, ammunition and opium were made from his family members and his house.

As per police, Bhalla used to blackmail people by getting them to sign blank papers, then grabbed their property. He is also accused of issuing threats to implicate people in false cases. In 2022, more than 100 complaints were filed against him.

Based on 21 FIRs registered by Panchkula Police under various sections of IPC, NDPS Act and Arms Act against Bhalla and his accomplices, ED had launched a money laundering probe in February this year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 01, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out