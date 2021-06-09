Panchkula gets Metropolitan Development Authority

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday announced constitution of the Panchkula Metropolitan Development Authority (PMDA) for swift execution of the district’s integrated development plan.

“PMDA will ensure sustained and balanced growth of Panchkula. The authority will work on the lines of Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority and Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority,” the CM said at a press conference in Panchkula.

The authority will work with the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran, the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation and the Panchkula municipal corporation to ensure availability of infrastructure and other key facilities to people.

“A map identifying every corner of Panchkula will be prepared, and later hoardings displaying information about completed and ongoing projects will be installed across the city to give people a clear idea,” Khattar said.

Deputy commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh said a detailed order, explaining the structure, powers and role of this authority, was awaited. “However, one of the functions will definitely be to coordinate with nearby regional authorities and the state government,” he added.

Haryana’s economic capital

Talking about the state government’s plans for making Panchkula a major hub for industrial investment, the CM said, “Various developmental charges and taxes have been slashed by almost one-third in Panchkula district, bringing them on par with Mohali and Zirakpur to woo investors.”

He said they were in regular touch with industrialists to attract investors from the pharmaceutical industry in Panchkula and Barwala.

He shared that Morni will be developed as a new adventure destination for paragliders. “Paragliding will be started there on the occasion of International Yoga Day on June 20,” he said.

He also assured that the Sector 23 dumping ground will be shifted by December 31, 2021

Two big hospitals on the cards

To develop Panchkula as a medicity, two big hospitals with latest health infrastructure will be set up in Sectors 32 and 5C.

“The state’s first joint food and drug testing lab is being opened in Panchkula’s Sector 3 at a cost of ₹22 crore. A Wellness Centre and Panchakarma Centre are also being set up at Thapli. Besides, a nursing college is being established in Panchkula,” Khattar said.

Nakshatra, Sugandh Vatikas to promote tourism

The chief minister said for promoting tourism and preserving the lush green atmosphere of Panchkula, Nakshatra Vatika, Sugandh Vatika and Rashi Van were being established on around 20 acres along the Morni road.

“Plants related to all 27 nakshatras will be planted in Nakshatra Vatika and detailed information about these plants will be made available to visitors,” he said.