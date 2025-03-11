Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Mar 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Panchkula Golf Club registers win at Neelu Chopra inter-club ladies golf tourney

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 11, 2025 11:49 AM IST

The runners-up trophy was won by the Chandigarh Golf Club team of Manpreet Sandhu, Binny Bath, Jaswinder Gill and Minna Singh losing by one point with a score of 84 stableford points

Panchkula Golf Club’s team comprising Babita, Jaspreet, Kulwant and Pritpal bagged the winners’ trophy by scoring 85 points during the 8th Neelu Chopra inter-club ladies golf tournament held at Chandigarh Golf Club on Monday.

Winners of 8th Neelu Chopra inter-club ladies golf tournament with trophies at Chandigarh Golf Club on Monday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
Winners of 8th Neelu Chopra inter-club ladies golf tournament with trophies at Chandigarh Golf Club on Monday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

The runners-up trophy was won by the Chandigarh Golf Club team of Manpreet Sandhu, Binny Bath, Jaswinder Gill and Minna Singh losing by one point with a score of 84 stableford points.

In the individual stableford category, Vijay Wadhawan emerged as the winner with 30 points and Neelam Gill lost by one point with a total of 29 stableford points. Anshuman Singh bagged the closest to the pin, and Babbles took away the prize for the straightest drive. Justice Jaishree Thakur (retd) gave away the prizes.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On