Panchkula Golf Club registers win at Neelu Chopra inter-club ladies golf tourney

Panchkula Golf Club’s team comprising Babita, Jaspreet, Kulwant and Pritpal bagged the winners’ trophy by scoring 85 points during the 8th Neelu Chopra inter-club ladies golf tournament held at Chandigarh Golf Club on Monday. Winners of 8th Neelu Chopra inter-club ladies golf tournament with trophies at Chandigarh Golf Club on Monday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

The runners-up trophy was won by the Chandigarh Golf Club team of Manpreet Sandhu, Binny Bath, Jaswinder Gill and Minna Singh losing by one point with a score of 84 stableford points.

In the individual stableford category, Vijay Wadhawan emerged as the winner with 30 points and Neelam Gill lost by one point with a total of 29 stableford points. Anshuman Singh bagged the closest to the pin, and Babbles took away the prize for the straightest drive. Justice Jaishree Thakur (retd) gave away the prizes.