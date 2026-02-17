Panchkula Golf League: Group A round-robin ends

The round-robin stage of Group A in the Panchkula Golf League concluded on Day 13, with Green Warriors, Highland Kings, Shivalik Swingers and Clubs on Flames booking their berths in the quarterfinals. With four teams confirmed from Group A, focus now shifts to Group B, where the remaining quarterfinal spots will be decided tomorrow. (HT File)

After seven matches, Green Warriors topped the standings with a total of 2,456 points, comprising 2,331 game points and 125 bonus points. Highland Kings finished a close second with 2,447 points (2,315 GP + 132 BP), followed by Shivalik Swingers with 2,442 points (2,308 GP + 134 BP). Clubs on Flames secured the fourth and final qualifying spot with 2,435 points (2,341 GP + 94 BP). The top four teams were separated by a narrow margin of just 21 points.

Tee Titans (2,377), ADS Falcons (2,348), GB Legends (2,346) and Sneakin Golfers (2,328) showed resilience throughout the league phase but fell short of advancing to the knockout rounds.

Individual honours on Day 13 were shared by Kamaljit Singh Kang of Clubs on Flames and Mohanjit Singh of Green Warriors, both of whom returned 36 points. Col Rajiv Bahl, Divanshu Nayyar and Maj Gen Bhupinder Singh scored 35 points each, while Maninder Pal Singh, Mivaan Singh and Mohanjit Singh Pooni finished with 34 points.

