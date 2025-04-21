Menu Explore
Panchkula Golf League: Victory Waves, Highland Kings in final

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Apr 21, 2025 05:14 AM IST

Victory Waves has made it into the final of the Panchkula Golf League, trouncing Golfing Panthers 4–1; Victory Waves registered a victory by winning four out of the five games

With a commanding performance throughout the tournament, Victory Waves stormed into the final of the Panchkula Golf League, trouncing Golfing Panthers 4–1. Victory Waves registered a comprehensive victory by winning four out of the five games. In the other semifinal, Highland Kings triumphed over Sneakin Golfers. Of the five games, they won three, tied one and lost one to secure a place in the final. The second semi-final was a close contest as Sneakin Golfers was ahead after nine holes of play. However, a tremendous fight back from Highland Kings saw them edge ahead and qualify for the final. The final will be played at the Panchkula Golf Club on Wednesday. Before the final, a match to decide the third and fourth positions will also be organised.

Highland Kings triumphed over Sneakin Golfers. Of the five games, they won three, tied one and lost one to secure a place in the final. (File)

