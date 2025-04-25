Menu Explore
Panchkula: Highland Kings lift golf title

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Apr 25, 2025 09:52 AM IST

A total of 16 teams and 224 players participated in the Panchkula Golf League, 2025; Golfing Panthers secured the third place by defeating Sneakin Golfers

Highland Kings lifted the title as it beat Victory Waves with 3-2 margin on the concluding day of the Panchkula Golf League at Panchkula Golf Club on Thursday. Highland Kings won three out of five matches.

Highland Kings lifted the title as it beat Victory Waves with a 3-2 margin. (HT Photo)
It came down to the final 18th green and when faced with a putt to win the league, Col Rohit Bakshi held his nerve and holed a 21-foot putt for par to win his game and the title match.

Meanwhile, Golfing Panthers secured the third place by defeating Sneakin Golfers. They won three games, tied one and lost one. A total of 16 teams and 224 players participated in the Panchkula Golf League, 2025.

