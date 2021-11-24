Panchkula: HPSC officer sent to judicial custody; Punjab vigilance bureau seeks his police remand

The local court has sent Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) deputy secretary Anil Nagar to judicial custody, though the Punjab vigilance bureau had sought three-day police remand to recover copies of candidates from his possession.

On Tuesday, the four-day police remand of Nagar had come to an end and the vigilance produced him in the court. There the vigilance sought three-day police remand as “investigation is pending” and they have to recover “candidates’ copies” from him, which he has allegedly placed at some relative’s house.

However, counter arguments were made where allegations were levelled on the vigilance that they were seeking more time as they want to keep appearing in the media.

Nagar, along with two others was arrested for tampering with the marks of candidates of dental surgeons’ exams. The others arrested are Ashwani Sharma, a resident of Jhajjar, and Naveen Kumar, a resident of Bhiwani. The vigilance has made recoveries of ₹3.60 crore in the case.

On Monday, Nagar was taken to his office from where the vigilance team seized 22 original exam sheets of preliminary HCS Exam 2021, its carbon copies and 14 original examination sheets of dental surgeons’ examination, 2021.

The investigation so far points to his involvement in both exams.

As per sources, the team has one candidate copy and when compared with the original copy there appeared to be a difference in the number of questions answered. The two copies will be sent to the FSL for checking.

The vigilance has also sought the list of candidates, who had appeared in both exams.

Nagar is a 2016-batch officer, who was posted as the HPSC deputy secretary in March 2021. Earlier, he was posted as joint director, administration, secondary education, Haryana, and deputy secretary to the government, Haryana, school education department.

The FIR was registered on November 17, after Naveen Kumar, a government employee, was caught red-handed while accepting ₹20 lakh. Based on his confession and other evidence, the vigilance arrested Ashwani Sharma and seized ₹1.07 crore during a search at his house.

According to the vigilance, Sharma was a “private player”, who received money on Nagar’s behalf. A trap was laid and Nagar was arrested while accepting the money from Sharma on Thursday.