Panchkula: Insurance agent on home call for policy beaten up

An insurance agent with the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has filed a complaint with police, alleging that three persons in Sector 12, Panchkula, beat him up and forcibly took ₹15,000 from him after he went to a client’s home to register a policy. A case was registered against the unidentified accused under Sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 126 (wrongful restraint), 3(5) (criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 308 (2) (extortion) and 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). They have yet to be arrested. (HT Photo)

The complainant, Devender Kumar of Ram Darbar, Chandigarh, also alleged that the accused tried to implicate him by filming an obscene video.

As per police, Kumar usually goes to his clients’ homes to help them with their policies. On Tuesday, he received a call from a woman, enquiring about policies. On reaching her residence, he clarified that widows were not covered under life insurance.

Following this, a younger boy and a girl came out of a bathroom, and the woman started taking off her clothes and filming a video with him, he alleged, adding that the trio proceeded to tie him up and assaulted him.

They then snatched ₹15,000 in cash from him and also took his ATM card. The accused later asked him to transfer money online and when he refused, they broke his mobile phone.

He alleged that they held him captive from 3 pm to 7 pm, before letting him go, following which he approached the police.

