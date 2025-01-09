Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Panchkula: Insurance agent on home call for policy beaten up

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Jan 09, 2025 09:32 AM IST

The complainant, Devender Kumar of Ram Darbar, Chandigarh, also alleged that the accused tried to implicate him by filming an obscene video

An insurance agent with the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has filed a complaint with police, alleging that three persons in Sector 12, Panchkula, beat him up and forcibly took 15,000 from him after he went to a client’s home to register a policy.

A case was registered against the unidentified accused under Sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 126 (wrongful restraint), 3(5) (criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 308 (2) (extortion) and 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). They have yet to be arrested. (HT Photo)
A case was registered against the unidentified accused under Sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 126 (wrongful restraint), 3(5) (criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 308 (2) (extortion) and 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). They have yet to be arrested. (HT Photo)

The complainant, Devender Kumar of Ram Darbar, Chandigarh, also alleged that the accused tried to implicate him by filming an obscene video.

As per police, Kumar usually goes to his clients’ homes to help them with their policies. On Tuesday, he received a call from a woman, enquiring about policies. On reaching her residence, he clarified that widows were not covered under life insurance.

Following this, a younger boy and a girl came out of a bathroom, and the woman started taking off her clothes and filming a video with him, he alleged, adding that the trio proceeded to tie him up and assaulted him.

They then snatched 15,000 in cash from him and also took his ATM card. The accused later asked him to transfer money online and when he refused, they broke his mobile phone.

He alleged that they held him captive from 3 pm to 7 pm, before letting him go, following which he approached the police.

A case was registered against the unidentified accused under Sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 126 (wrongful restraint), 3(5) (criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 308 (2) (extortion) and 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). They have yet to be arrested.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 09, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On