Panchkula: Lack of basic amenities troubles MDC residents

Claiming that their pleas have fallen on deaf ears and alleging authorities of “continuous neglect”, residents’ welfare association (RWA) pointed out the lack of basic civic amenities in Sector 4, Mansa Devi Complex (MDC), Panchkula. The roads in Sector 4, MDC, Panchkula, are in bad shape, ridden with potholes. Water supply is seldom uninterrupted and the water pressure is also low. (HT Photo)

Addressing a press conference on Friday, the RWA pointed out issues like rise in petty crime, lack of proper waste disposal and non-functional streetlights plaguing the area.

The association pointed out that the sector has witnessed a rise in petty crimes due to inadequate security measures. Requests like installation of CCTV cameras, increase in police patrols and establishing a police post were requested repeatedly, but the authorities have not taken any concrete steps residents’ safety, said association members.

Garbage collection in the sector is irregular and inefficient. Piles of uncollected waste have become a common sight, leading to health hazards and the proliferation of pests. Making matters worse, road berms and footpaths are also not being cleaned by sanitation staff regularly and properly.

The roads in Sector 4 MDC too are in bad shape, ridden with potholes. Water supply is seldom uninterrupted and the water pressure is also low. Despite repeated complaints, there has been no improvement in the water supply infrastructure, association members said.

Frequent and prolonged power outages have become common in the sector, causing daily ordeals especially during peak summer months.

Many unauthorised vendors have also mushroomed in the area causing nuisance and inconvenience apart from adding to the garbage on the roads.

“We have been raising these issues with the authorities for months, but our pleas have fallen on deaf ears. We are asking for basic amenities and services,” said RWA president Vigyan Arora.