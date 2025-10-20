Panchkula: MACT awards ₹24L relief to family of road accident victim

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Panchkula has awarded compensation of ₹24.57 lakh along with 6% interest to the family of Bansi Ram, 46, a resident of Kalka, who was killed in a road accident on June 16, 2022.

Bansi Ram’s wife, Shakuntla, and his two children, aged eight and 10, had filed the claim in August 2022. As per the claim petition, on June 16, 2022, around 10.20 pm, Bansi Ram, who owned a dhaba in Kalka, was crossing the road to dispose of garbage in a dustbin on the other side. A scooty coming from the Booran Walla side, allegedly driven at high speed in a rash and negligent manner by Ajay Kumar, struck Bansi Ram from behind.

Due to the impact, the deceased and the garbage bucket were thrown into the air before hitting the road. Bansi sustained a grievous skull injury, resulting in bleeding from the nose. He was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Baddi, from where he was referred to Sector 6, Panchkula, and then further to PGI, Chandigarh, where he succumbed to his fatal injuries.

An FIR was registered against the rider under relevant sections of IPC and Motor Vehicles Act at the police station, Barotiwala, Baddi, on June 22, 2022.

The tribunal has directed Ajay Kumar, 21, from district Solan (HP), the rider of the offending two-wheeler; its owner, Shiv Kumar Jaiswal; and ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company (the insurer of the two-wheeler) to jointly and severally pay the compensation amount.

The counsel of the two-wheeler rider, Ajay Kumar, had argued that the allegations were false and the claim petition was not maintainable. He pleaded that the accident was caused due to the negligent act of the deceased, who was allegedly crossing the road “without taking any kind of precaution or giving any kind of signal for safety,” and crossing “in a clumsy and hasty manner.” The vehicle owner and insurance company similarly denied the allegations.