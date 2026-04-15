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Panchkula: Man duped of Rs1-lakh after calling fake customer care number

The complainant suspected that the fraudster had gained access to his WhatsApp, captured details of his ATM card, and used them to siphon off ₹1,14,713

Published on: Apr 15, 2026 03:54 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Panchkula
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chandigarh@hindustantimes.com

Cyber crime police registered a case under Sections 316(2) and 318(4) of the BNS. (HT File)

Cyber crime police have booked unidentified persons on Tuesday over a complaint of a 56-year-old man from Sector 11, who was duped of 1.14 lakh by cyber fraudsters after he contacted a fake customer care number while trying to recharge his set top box connection.

The victim, Jitender Abrol, who runs a two-wheeler spare parts shop in Manimajra, stated that the incident occurred on September 17, 2025. While searching online for a recharge helpline number, he came across a toll-free number starting with 1800 and dialled it.

During the call, the fraudster initiated a WhatsApp video call, but his face was not visible. When the complainant questioned the need for a video call, he suddenly started receiving messages of money being withdrawn from his bank account.

 
atm card cyber crime
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Panchkula: Man duped of Rs1-lakh after calling fake customer care number
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Panchkula: Man duped of Rs1-lakh after calling fake customer care number
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