Panchkula: Man duped of Rs1-lakh after calling fake customer care number

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Cyber crime police registered a case under Sections 316(2) and 318(4) of the BNS. (HT File)

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Cyber crime police have booked unidentified persons on Tuesday over a complaint of a 56-year-old man from Sector 11, who was duped of ₹1.14 lakh by cyber fraudsters after he contacted a fake customer care number while trying to recharge his set top box connection.

The victim, Jitender Abrol, who runs a two-wheeler spare parts shop in Manimajra, stated that the incident occurred on September 17, 2025. While searching online for a recharge helpline number, he came across a toll-free number starting with 1800 and dialled it.

During the call, the fraudster initiated a WhatsApp video call, but his face was not visible. When the complainant questioned the need for a video call, he suddenly started receiving messages of money being withdrawn from his bank account.

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{{^usCountry}} Realising something was wrong, Abrol immediately reset his phone, which resulted in deletion of all applications, including WhatsApp. He then rushed to his bank, where officials informed him that the amount had been withdrawn using his ATM card. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Realising something was wrong, Abrol immediately reset his phone, which resulted in deletion of all applications, including WhatsApp. He then rushed to his bank, where officials informed him that the amount had been withdrawn using his ATM card. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Upon further checking, he suspected that the fraudster had gained access to his WhatsApp, captured details of his ATM card, and used them to siphon off ₹1,14,713. The complainant subsequently lodged an online complaint. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Upon further checking, he suspected that the fraudster had gained access to his WhatsApp, captured details of his ATM card, and used them to siphon off ₹1,14,713. The complainant subsequently lodged an online complaint. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Cyber crime police registered a case under Sections 316(2) (criminal breach of trust) and 318(4) ( cheating and dishonestly inducing the delivery of property) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and further investigation is underway. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cyber crime police registered a case under Sections 316(2) (criminal breach of trust) and 318(4) ( cheating and dishonestly inducing the delivery of property) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and further investigation is underway. {{/usCountry}}

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