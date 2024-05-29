 Panchkula man seeking refund of double payment loses ₹2.6 lakh to online fraud - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, May 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Panchkula man seeking refund of double payment loses 2.6 lakh to online fraud

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
May 29, 2024 09:24 AM IST

In his complaint, Rajat Sharma of Sector 21, Panchkula, told the police that on August 13, 2023, he had purchased some grocery items for ₹2,024 in a Zirakpur-based store

A 29-year-old man, in an attempt to get back his refund of a double payment made at a store, lost 2.67 lakh to online fraud.

A case under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust ), 419 (punishment for cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code was registered in cyber crime police station Sector 12, Panchkula.
A case under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust ), 419 (punishment for cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code was registered in cyber crime police station Sector 12, Panchkula. (Shutterstock)

In his complaint, Rajat Sharma of Sector 21, Panchkula, told the police that on August 13, 2023, he had purchased some grocery items for 2,024 in a Zirakpur-based store. Owing to some technical glitch the payment was made twice. He was assured that the extra payment would be refunded.

On September 3, he got a call and the caller identified himself as an executive of the customer care wing of the store, he added. The caller sent him a link and asked him to check it to initiate the refunding process, he said. A mobile application was downloaded and asked for OTP which he filled.

He did not receive the deducted money but instead 2.67 lakh was deducted from his account in multiple transactions.

A case under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust ), 419 (punishment for cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code was registered in cyber crime police station Sector 12, Panchkula.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Panchkula man seeking refund of double payment loses 2.6 lakh to online fraud
Story Saved
