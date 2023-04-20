Panchkula mayor to hold janta darbar from April 21

City mayor Kulbhushan Goyal will hold weekly “janta darbar” from April 21 for quick redressal of people’s grievances. It will be held at 11 am for ward 1 and ward 2 residents at community centre Mansa Devi complex, Sector 5, Panchkula. On the occasion, all municipal corporation (MC) councillors and officers will also remain present so that the complaints can be resolved on the spot. Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal has urged the residents to attend janta darbar for redressal of MC related problems, including property tax, property id, drains, roads, storm water, street lights and stray cattle issues. (HT File Photo)

"The aim of janta darbar is to provide redressal to the residents especially so that the senior residents are saved from inconvenience of visiting MC office for their work," said Goyal.