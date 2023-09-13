Panchkula MC house meet on Sept 18: House to take call on night club closing time

After a gap of almost six months, the Panchkula municipal corporation (MC) is all set to hold its General House meeting on September 18. The main issue to come up during the meeting will be the closing timing for night clubs. HT Image

Panchkula mayor Kulbhushan Goyal said, “We are proposing that no night club, restaurant, liquor vend or hotel is allowed to operate after midnight. The youth of the city need to be saved from drug abuse.”

The Panchkula MC is also working on setting up a car bazaar on the lines of Chandigarh. A proposal to charge ₹5,000 for 10 cars a day from car dealers will also be taken up during the meeting.

Other issues to come up include, allocation of 400 acres for setting up district jail in Jaloli village, picking up of aggressive dogs from every ward, allotting land for setting up bhawans by religious and sports organisations in Panchkula.

Along with this, the proposal to have swimming pool in the community centre of Mansa Devi Complex, Sector 6, Panchkula and Saheed Udham Singh memorial on Sector 4/10/11/5 roundabout will also be taken up.

The relocation of LPG cyclinder companies from Kot/ Jaswantgarh village to village Alipur, hiring of consultants by MC departments that do not have staff would also be decided.

MC, not police, to maintain CCTVs in Panchkula:

Ending the deadlock finally, Haryana assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta said the Panchkula municipal corporation will be maintaining the 453 closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed in different parts of the city. The MC had handed over the CCTVs to the police department after installation. However, nearly 80% of the cameras had been rendered non-functional owing to lack of maintenance. This was proving to be a security concern, giving criminals as well as traffic violators a free hand.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON