Panchkula MC mulls panchayat land for waste plant, shortlists 14 villages

Looking for a suitable land to set up a garbage processing plant in Panchkula, the municipal corporation (MC) is considering a panchayat land in the district for the plant. Owing to the non-availability of a garbage processing facility, Panchkula tumbled down from the 86th rank in 2022 to the 139th position among 446 cities with a population above 1 lakh in the 2023 Swachh Survekshan rankings released recently. (Sant Arora/HT)

The civic body has shortlisted 14 villages where the plant can be set up and has requested Panchkula deputy commissioner (DC) Sushil Sarwan to intervene and identify a suitable panchayat land for the plant.

The villages where the MC is looking for the land are—Boonga, Tibbi, Sabilpur, Khet Parali, Ganeshpur, Trilokpur, Bhud, Rattewali, Kanauli, Shantoo, Amrala, Manak Tabra, Batwal and Haripur.

“We are looking at the availability of suitable land in the villages shortlisted by the MC. We are in the process of identifying a land,” said Sarwan.

Once the land is identified, the process will be initiated for getting permission from the concerned panchayat. Presently, the garbage generated in Panchkula is transported to Patavi in Ambala daily and processed there on land measuring nine acres.

Legacy waste processing delayed but on track

Panchkula got a zero in remediation of dump sites in the recently released ranking. The MC has started its project to biomine the legacy waste in Sector 23 and Jhuriwala, which MC officials claim is on track despite delays.

Legacy waste at the Sector-23 dump site was 3 lakh metric tons (MT) and work to biomine started in September 2023 but owing to unfavourable weather conditions in September and October, and some issues with machinery parts, the work was delayed. The waste was processed at an average of 817 MT per day and from September to December 87,465 MT of legacy waste was processed of which 63,085 MT was disposed of. The project is expected to be completed by March this year.

At the Jhuriwala dumping site legacy waste is 90 MT and the work of biomining here started in December, when 21,355 MT of legacy waste was processed out of which 17,674 MT was disposed of. The project is expected to be completed by February this year.