Panchkula MC to revamp C&D waste management

The municipal corporation (MC) is set to streamline its waste management at its construction and demolition (C&D) waste dumpsite at Nagal village in Barwala. A senior MC official said that two tenders have been floated—one for constructing the boundary wall of the dumpsite and another for hiring an agency for collection and transportation of C&D waste from the MC limits. C&D waste in Panchkula largely originates from demolition of old structures, new construction projects, excavation of roads, and installation of water, sewer, or telecom lines. (HT photo for representation)

The bids for the latter have been invited through e-tendering with an estimated cost of ₹2.13 crore for a five-year period. “We are also planning to open a processing centre at the site, and a separate tender will be floated soon,” the officer said.

With this process, the MC will soon be able to generate recycled construction material from C&D waste. The initiative will promote a circular economy by turning debris into usable products like pavement blocks, building blocks, recycled sand, kerbstones, tiles, wood chips, and even biomass fuel. These recycled products will not only reduce the dependency on virgin raw materials but will also help address the growing issue of waste disposal in the city.

On an average, Panchkula generates 30–40 tonnes of C&D waste daily, sometimes going up to 60 tonnes. At present, this debris is dumped on roadsides, community waste bins, and dhalaos, causing traffic obstructions and choking stormwater drains. The MC said that desilting of drains and manholes has become routine to avoid waterlogging during rains.

“The MC aims to develop an economically viable and environmentally sustainable system for C&D waste management. By diverting such debris from landfills, we hope to conserve landfill space, reduce environmental impact, and lower construction costs,” the official highlighted. Once the tender is allotted, the selected contractor will ensure daily collection and transportation of waste to minimise inconvenience to residents and commuters.

C&D waste in Panchkula largely originates from demolition of old structures, new construction projects, excavation of roads, and installation of water, sewer, or telecom lines. “A comprehensive system is urgently needed as the generation of such waste is irregular and varies in volume. Management activities must strictly comply with environmental norms,” the official said.

What is C&D waste?

C&D waste mainly consists of building material debris, rubble, and other by-products of construction, renovation, repair, or demolition of civil structures. Broadly, it is classified into two categories: claimed C&D waste, generated by identified sources such as households or contractors, which can be collected door to door; and unclaimed waste (malba), which is difficult to trace and often found dumped along roadsides, residential colonies, and open areas.