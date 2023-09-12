News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Panchkula mishap: Septuagenarian crossing road run over by speeding car

Panchkula mishap: Septuagenarian crossing road run over by speeding car

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Sep 12, 2023 06:29 PM IST

While she was crossing the road to get to the dhaba, a speeding Creta car, bearing a Haryana registration number, hit her. As a result, the septuagenarian was flung up in the air before she fell on the road, leaving her with grievous injuries on the head and body. The mishap took place in Ramgarh village of Panchkula on Tuesday morning

A 70-year-old woman was run over by a speeding car while she was trying to cross the road in Ramgarh village of Panchkula on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Jai Kali Devi, a native of Nepal. (HT File)
The deceased was identified as Jai Kali Devi, a native of Nepal. (HT File)

The deceased was identified as Jai Kali Devi, a native of Nepal.

Her son, Kali Bahadur, 46, who is a daily wage labourer in Shimla, said that his mother had come to India for treatment about two months ago. On Tuesday morning, they had boarded a private bus to return to Nepal. The bus stopped at a dhaba in Ramgarh area around 6.15am, where his mother got down to relieve herself. While she was crossing the road to get to the dhaba, a speeding Creta car, bearing a Haryana registration number, hit her. As a result, she was flung up in the air before she fell on the road, leaving her with grievous injuries on the head and body.

Kali Bahadur and the other passengers ran towards her while the Creta driver stopped at a distance. But on seeing the people gathered, the driver drove away, said the complainant.

The septuagenarian was rushed to the civil hospital in Sector-6, Panchkula, where she was declared brought dead. A case under Section 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Chandimandir police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out