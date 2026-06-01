Panchkula: No bail for two zila parishad employees in ₹10-crore fraud case

A Panchkula court has dismissed the regular bail applications of two employees of zila parishad office in connection with an alleged ₹9.72-crore Swachh Bharat Mission-Gramin (SBM-G) scam. Additional sessions judge Amit Sharma held that the accusations against Gagandeep Goyal (35) of Sector 19, a computer operator, and Anil Kumar (block coordinator) of Panchkula’s Bagwali village, were serious in nature and that they had allegedly misused and misappropriated public funds while holding positions of trust and responsibility. The court also cited the requirement of a fair and unhindered investigation. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Noting that Gagandeep Goyal’s earlier bail plea had already been dismissed, the court observed that no ground was made out for grant of bail. It also cited the requirement of a fair and unhindered investigation.

The case was registered under Sections 61(2) (conspiracy), 316(5) (criminal breach of trust), 318(4) (cheating), 319(2) (cheating by personation), 336(3) (forgery), 338, 340(2), 238 (disappearance of evidence) of the BNS at Sector 7 police station on November 23 on a complaint of the office of Panchkula zila parishad’s chief executive officer, alleging forgery of the CEO’s signatures in RTGS payments made under the SBM-G scheme. A preliminary inquiry found that payments worth ₹25.14 lakh were made to M/s Rubani Enterprises and one Dinesh Kumar (scheme in-charge) on the basis of allegedly forged documents.

During the investigation, police found that Dinesh and Gagandeep had allegedly prepared forged documents and facilitated release of funds. Anil Kumar and other co-accused allegedly prepared forged notings relating to works executed under the scheme. Investigators found 74 forged notings connected to SBM-G projects.

Gagandeep and Dinesh were arrested on November 25, 2025, while Anil and Sanjeev were arrested three days later. During the probe, investigators found that ₹9.72 crore had been transferred to various firms and personal accounts. Police also froze two bank accounts of Anil Kumar after discovering that ₹38 lakh of zila parishad funds had allegedly been transferred into them.