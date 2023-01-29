Panchkula police bust drug peddling racket

The local police have unearthed a nexus of drug peddlers with the arrest of two persons over the past two days. The anti-narcotics team arrested Manoj Kumar with 110 gm charas from a hutment at Nada Sahib village on Thursday. During his one-day police remand, he revealed the name of the supplier.

On his disclosure, police arrested the supplier, Raj Kumar, 46, from Ashiyana Complex, Sector 20, on Friday. Another 338 gm charas was recovered from her.

Police also took her on remand and are hoping to nab more accomplices of the accused through interrogation.

Two caught with 14 gm heroin

In more seizures, the crime branch of Panchkula police arrested two men for possessing 14.12 gm heroin.

The accused were identified as Naveen Kumar and Abhishek, both natives of Mataur village, Kaithal, Haryana, but currently staying in Zirakpur.

Inspector Rajesh Kumar, in-charge of crime branch, Sector 19, said the duo was arrested from Sector 20 on Friday following a tip-off. They were commuting on a Honda Activa when they were stopped for checking.

On frisking them, police recovered 7.81 gm heroin from Naveen and 6.31 gm heroin from Abhishek.

Separate cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act were registered against the accused.