Panchkula police gear up for peaceful Kanwar Yatra, deploy 400 cops

In order to ensure peaceful, safe and organised pilgrimage, the district police have deployed around 400 police personnel for the upcoming Kanwar Yatra, scheduled from July 11 to 23. Police have urged devotees to avoid using loud music systems or DJs on their vehicles, refrain from consuming alcohol or intoxicants, and prevent overcrowding. (HT photo for representation)

DCP Srishti Gupta has issued strict directives, including continuous day and night patrolling near camps, langars, and major halts. Quick response teams (QRTs), riders, and PCR units will be stationed, with each PCR vehicle including a female police officer to prioritise women’s safety. Anti-riot gear-equipped police will also be on standby. To monitor anti-social elements, police will also be deployed in the guise of ‘Kanwariyas’ (devotees).

Travel on vehicle roofs and the use of LPG cylinders are strictly prohibited. "Travelers must provide complete vehicle and driver details to the nearest police station. Special vigilance will be maintained over social media for misleading or inflammatory posts," DCP said.