See a traffic violation in Panchkula? Send picture to police

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
May 24, 2023 01:00 AM IST

Panchkula deputy commissioner of police (Traffic) Nikita Khattar has launched a WhatsApp number — 7087084433 — where residents can report any traffic violation

To make city roads safe for commuters, Panchkula Police have sought the help of residents.

Residents can share their ideas regarding better traffic management at twitter account “Traffic_PKL”. (HT File Photo)
Deputy commissioner of police (Traffic) Nikita Khattar has launched a WhatsApp number — 7087084433 — where residents can report any traffic violation. Be it stunts on roads, speeding, jumping the red signal, riding a two-wheeler without helmet, driving four-wheeler without seat belt or triple riding, residents just need to take a picture or make a video and share it on the WhatsApp number, along with the date and location of traffic violation.

Police have assured that the identity of those sharing the violations will be kept secret.

Panchkula police have also activated their Twitter account for traffic policing. Residents can share their ideas regarding better traffic management at “Traffic_PKL”.

