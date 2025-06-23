Panchkula: Police shutdown illegal hookah, liquor operations; three booked

In a significant crackdown during the early hours of Sunday, local police raided Okho Resort, shutting down an illegal hookah parlour and an unlicenced liquor service. The action was prompted by a tip-off to Kalka police about illicit hookah activities at the venue. District police have booked three individuals. (HT Photo for representation)

Upon arrival, the police party observed numerous individuals enjoying drinks and hookah near the swimming pool. A few women were also seen sitting there. During the raid, a man identified as Rohit attempted to dispose of evidence by discarding hookah flavours into the water and emptying liquor bottles.

Police recovered six liquor bottles of various brands, including Jameson, Blender’s Pride, Black & White, Antiquity Blue, and Hundred Pipers. Also recovered were four hookahs, two chillams, four pipes, and four boxes of flavoured hookah tobacco.

District police have booked three individuals identified as Rohit from Pinjore, Kamalpreet from Dharampur Colony, Pinjore, and the resort manager, Amit, from Kalka.

A case has been registered under Section 72-C(c) of The Punjab Excise Act, Sections 4 and 5 of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act, and Sections 223(b), 271, and 272 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).