Panchkula: Posing as her boss, scammer dupes HR executive of 1 lakh

An HR professional was defrauded of ₹1 lakh after a fraudster impersonated her boss on WhatsApp and tricked her into buying Apple gift vouchers. The complainant works in Mohali and is a resident of Sector 26, Panchkula. (HT File)

The cyber crime police on Sunday registered an FIR under Sections 318(4) and 319(2) of the BNS and have initiated an investigation.

According to the complaint filed on August 10, Harmeen Sharma, received a WhatsApp message from an unknown number with a display picture of her boss.

Claiming to be in an urgent meeting, the fraudster asked her to purchase Apple gift vouchers for Indian clients, assuring repayment once the meeting ended.

Trusting the request, Sharma bought ten vouchers worth ₹10,000 each using her credit card and shared the details with the fraudster. However, when she was asked to buy twenty more vouchers, she sought reimbursement for the first ten. The fraudster replied that he would clear all thirty vouchers in one go, which made her suspicious.

When she refused further transactions, the scammer stopped messaging her.

The woman then filed a complaint with the cyber crime police.