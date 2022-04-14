Panchkula: Prostitution racket being run from house busted in Raipur Rani
The Panchkula police on Wednesday busted a prostitution racket being run from a house at Badona Kalan village on Mauli-Raipur Rani Road and arrested four men.
The accused have been identified as Jai Kumar, the owner of the house; his partner Kala Bahar, and customers Jangeshwar and Rajesh Kumar, all residents of Raipur Rani
Police said that they raided the house on the basis of a tip-off. Station house officer of Raipur Rani police station Rajesh Kumar stated that a team, including two female officers, was formed to conduct the raid. A few local residents, the village’s head and a fake customer were also made part of it. The fake customer was given two marked notes of ₹500 and asked to give a missed call to them when he handed it over to someone inside the house.
As the police received a missed call, they raided the house and the arrested the four men. A woman was also rescued. “She said that she had been forced into prostitution due to poverty,” the FIR stated.
“When questioned, Kumar said that he was running the prostitution racket with the help of his partner Kala, who allegedly brought financially-challenged girls into this line,” the police stated in the FIR.
A case has been registered under Sections 3, 4, 5 and 6 of Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.
Avoid travelling on Kunzum Pass highway: Lahaul-Spiti DC
Lahaul-Spiti deputy commissioner Neeraj Kumar on Wednesday advised tourists and locals to avoid travelling through the Kaza-Losar-Gramphu-Koksar highway (National Highway 505) as the road is yet not restored for traffic. The highway passes through 14,931-feet (4,551mts) Kunzum Pass. SP Manav Verma said vehicles from the Kaza side will be allowed to go up to Losar village only. No vehicle will be allowed to move beyond Losar towards the Kunzum Pass.
Chandigarh admn planning tailor-madetourist packages for visitors
With the aim to make Chandigarh a tourist hub, the UT administration will start offering tailor-made packages to visitors. Chairing a meeting of the Society for Tourism & Entertainment Promotions in Chandigarh (STEPS), UT adviser Dharam Pal directed officials of the tourism department to prepare special packages for Chandigarh-bound tourists and those using the city as a transit for destinations in neighbouring states.
Ghaziabad arms supplier held from IGI airport in Delhi
The crime branch of the Ghaziabad police arrested a 45-year-old man for allegedly manufacturing and supplying illegal arms across western Uttar Pradesh. Raji, who is illiterate was also wanted in connection with cases after illegal arms factories were busted in Muradnagar in September last year. Raji set up two factories in Muradnagar but they were busted last year by the Ghaziabad police and some of his accomplices were nabbed.
Will conduct RT-PCR tests in Ghaziabad schools to confirm cases, say officials
The officials of the district health department said on Wednesday that they will administer RT-PCR tests to students and staff to confirm suspected Covid-19 cases, because while schools have reported several suspected cases recently, only eight cases from seven schools were confirmed till Tuesday. Of the seven schools, one is in Delhi and one in Noida Extension, and all the infected students/staff are residents of Ghaziabad, officials said.
Ex-Punjab DGP SK Sharma appointed Chandigarh Golf Association president
The Chandigarh Golf Association has elected former Punjab director general of police SK Sharma as its new president, while former first-class cricketer Sanjiv DP Azad from Indian Revenue Service will continue to hold the charge of general secretary. CGA is affiliated to Indian Golf Union and Chandigarh Olympic Association. According to Colonel Manvinder Singh, general manager of CGA, Pratap Hoon and Rupinder Singh will work as senior vice-presidents.
